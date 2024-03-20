Voting Resources Connecticut

Connecticut Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

CONNECTICUT

Registration deadlines: 7 days before a general election and 5 days before a primary election. Election Day registration starts at 6 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at select locations.

Where do I vote? dir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx

How can I vote?

By Mail: In Connecticut, you need an excuse to vote by mail. Acceptable reasons include:

Active military service

Being absent from town on Election Day

Illness

Physical disability

Religious constraints

Working at a different polling place

Submit your mail-in ballot request to your municipal clerk by the 7th day before Election Day. If applying online, mail a signed copy to your clerk.

Voters with print disabilities can request an email-delivered ballot.

Return your absentee ballot by mail, in person at your municipal clerk’s office, or a designated secure drop box. Contact your clerk for drop box locations. Ballots must reach the clerk by Election Day’s close.

Election Day: Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. If in line by closing time, you can vote.

Official election website: https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/V5-Side-Navigation/ELE—Voter-Information