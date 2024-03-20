Voting Resources Colorado

Colorado Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

COLORADO

Registration deadlines: 8 days before Election Day

Where do I vote? https://www.coloradosos.gov/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml

How can I vote?

By Mail: Active voters or those registered at least 8 days before Election Day automatically receive a mail ballot. Ballots are mailed out by local election officials no later than 18 days before the election. Voters with disabilities, overseas, and military voters can cast their ballots electronically starting 22 days before Election Day.

Completed mail ballots must reach the county clerk’s office or a designated drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Contact your county election office for drop-off locations.

Early In Person: Early in-person voting is available at Voter Service and Polling Centers before Election Day. Contact your county election office for locations and hours.

Election Day: Voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by closing time, you have the right to vote.

Official election website: https://www.sos.state.co.us/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml