Voting Resources California

California Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

CALIFORNIA

Registration deadlines

Voter Registration Deadline: 15 days before Election Day in sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg/

Where do I vote? sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place

How can I vote?

Early in-person: Reach out to your county election officials to confirm if early in-person voting is available for you. Additional details can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voters-choice-act.

Election day: Polling locations will operate from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Official election website: sos.ca.gov/elections