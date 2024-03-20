Lo Último Entretenimiento Podcasts Sport Clima Dinero
Voting Resources Arkansas

Voting Resources Arkansas

Arkansas Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?
 
ARKANSAS

Registration deadlines: 30 days before Election Day

Where do I vote? Find your voting location and hours at: voterview.ar-nova.org

How can I vote?

By mail: You can access the absentee ballot request form at: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/voter-information/absentee-voting

Early in person: Registered voters can take advantage of early voting 7 to 15 days before Election Day, depending on the election type.

For primary and general elections, early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, concluding at 5 p.m. on the Monday preceding the election.

Election day: Polling locations will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. If you are in line by the closing time, you retain the right to vote.

Official election website: https://www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/

