Voting Resources Arizona

Arizona Voting Resources: learn about registration deadlines, where do I vote, how can I vote, by mail or in person?

ARIZONA

Registration deadlines: October 10

Where do I vote? my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx

How can I vote?

By mail: azsos.gov/votebymail

Early In-Person: A voter has the option to cast their ballot at an early voting location starting from the 27th day before Election Day and continuing until the Friday before Election Day.

Election Day: Polling locations will operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here you can find your designated Election Day polling location: my.arizona.vote/PortalList.aspx.

Official election website: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage