Voting Resources Alabama

ALABAMA

Registration deadlines:

Voter Registration Deadline: 15 days before Election Day

Primary Election Voter Registration Deadline: February 19, 2024

Primary Election: March 5, 2024

Primary Runoff Election Voter Registration Deadline: March 18, 2024

Primary Runoff Election: April 2, 2024

General Election Voter Registration Deadline: October 21, 2024

General Election: November 5, 2024

Where do I vote? https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/PollingPlaceSearch.do

How can I vote? You may vote an absentee ballot by mail or in election day. Voting sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Official election website: alabamavotes.gov