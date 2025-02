Varias personas son detenidas tras hacerse pasar por agentes del ICE

UPDATE: Sean Michael-Emmrich Johnson, 33, has been charged with a felony count of kidnapping, impersonating a law enforcement officer, larceny/fraudulent removal or secreting of personal property, and third-degree assault and battery.https://t.co/Cej9TSsSVn pic.twitter.com/Apq61YiWMe

— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) February 1, 2025