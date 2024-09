Una situación de «tirador activo» deja a varias personas baleadas en pleno freeway

#BREAKING

From the London Police Department in Kentucky:

***CONSIDER ARMED AND DANGEROUS***

The below individual, Joseph A. Couch, is a Person of Interest in the shooting that occurred at the Exit 49/KY-909 area. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts or… pic.twitter.com/AAvJERsJ6y

— DARKO POLITICS (@DarkoPolitics) September 8, 2024