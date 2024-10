Trump y la Controversia del Humorista de Puerto Rico.

As Trump courts the Latino vote, a “comedian” says this about #PuertoRico at a rally (of all places) in NYC. Some may argue it’s a joke but political/cultural context: PRicans are proud of their heritage/can vote on the mainland/there are more PRs on the mainland than in PR pic.twitter.com/44mjFD6Wt7

— Christian De La Rosa (@delarosaWPLG) October 27, 2024