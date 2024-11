Trump tiene grandes planes para su segundo mandato.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Everything Kamala says is a lie. She says I want to take away Medicare and Social Security—that’s a lie… She says I want to end Obamacare and take away your healthcare—that’s a lie… She talks about Project 2025—which I have nothing t… pic.twitter.com/zCZJdP89Pk

— NahBabyNah #Trump (@NahBabyNah) November 1, 2024