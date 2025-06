Tribunal rechaza apelación de Trump por caso Carroll.

BREAKING: The full panel of judges on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York has just rejected Donald Trump’s appeal in the defamation and sexual abuse case brought by E. Jean Carroll, upholding his loss.

Trump is a sexual abuser and it’s being confirmed over and over… pic.twitter.com/WFJXWC0rA5

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 13, 2025