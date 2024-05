Tornado en Pensilvania dejó por su paso severos daños

UPDATES:

– 12 homes were severely damaged by the tornado in Finleyville

– One home lost its entire second floor

– Officials only know of minor injuries, and say no one was taken to the hospital

– Drones are using infrared cameras to look for those who may need help.

Info is… https://t.co/1EqGfFiklh

— Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) May 12, 2024