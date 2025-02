Tiroteo en escuela de Suecia deja cinco heridos

🚨🚨🚨

BREAKING: 🤯🤯🤯🇸🇪

5 People Shot including Police Officer at School in Orebro, Sweden .

This comes days after Swedish Prime Minister admits “they have lost control”

Footage from classroom where alarms sound – truly terrifying & heartbreaking for all involved.… pic.twitter.com/x8T8TNDGul

— Drake Slayer (@drakeslayer100) February 4, 2025