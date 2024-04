Matan a dos jóvenes por hablar español

ARMED AND DANGEROUS: Ilias Lasley, 29, is wanted in connection to the killing of two people in Marshalltown early Friday morning.

The Iowa DCI says he is considered armed and dangerous. ***If you see him, do not approach.*** Call law enforcement. https://t.co/Cttc9NAlNB pic.twitter.com/VRg3TOgdZx

— Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) April 20, 2024