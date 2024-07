Tiroteo en fiesta de EEUU deja saldo mortal y múltiples heridos

2 people have died and 19 people have been injured after a shooting on Detroit’s East Side, according to MSP.

It happened in the area of Reno St and Rossini Dr. The scene stems from a block party gone wrong early Sunday morning.

Here is scene video of the three-block perimeter pic.twitter.com/QQArpN8D5r

— WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) July 7, 2024