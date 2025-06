Tiroteo en escuela secundaria de Graz deja al menos 10 muertos y 28 heridos

Unverified

Survivors of the #Graz shooting spree in #Austria identify suspect as #SamuelHaider a former student and self-proclaimed gun enthusiast

He reportedly tried to join the #Wagner mercenary group of #Russia via a #Serbian agency in 2023 but was rejected#EuropeanUnion pic.twitter.com/7vHfPsHxA3

