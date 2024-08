Tiroteo en base de la Fuerza Aérea San Antonio-Lackland

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: MULTIPLE ACTIVE SH00TERS AT LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE🚨#SanAntonio #Texas

Security forces at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were involved in a shooting early Saturday near the main gate outside the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex, officials say.

According to a… pic.twitter.com/88el9sC8ot

— The News You Dont See (@Crazynews4real) August 17, 2024