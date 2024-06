Tiroteo masivo durante el festival Juneteenth en Texas deja saldo mortal

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: MULTIPLE SHOT DEAD IN TEXAS MASS SHOOTING

A shooting has occurred in a Round Rock, just north of Austin, Juneteenth festival gathering.

The shooter has been detained but an initial casualty report has yet to follow.

