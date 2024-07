Reportan que un padre y su hijo resultaron gravemente heridos tras tiroteo cerca de mall en Little Village

Child Shot in Chest in Double Shooting Little Village #Chicago … 3045 W 26th St at approx. 4:37 pm … Drive by shooting at entrance of Little Village plaza/Discount mall plaza 3100 west 26th street, two people shot with assault rifles.

Three month old male baby shot in the… pic.twitter.com/py0wxl23bA

— SubX.News (@SubxNews) July 28, 2024