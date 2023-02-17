Getting Productive with Things – Cultured Code.Things (software) – Wikipedia

Life-hacking corner-cutting super-nerds rejoice! This means you can run shortcuts seamlessly across all your devices. Instead of filling out the details every time, you can create a shortcut that fills it out for you.

Click one to add it to your Shortcuts library. Of course, you can also create your own from scratch in the Shortcuts app. Have fun experimenting and looking for ways to speed up your workflows — but beware! The resulting speed boost will be most noticeable for those with very large databases and many projects, but the app will generally be snappier for everyone. As an added benefit, our work on code unification has eliminated such quirks, providing a more consistent experience across devices.

Another improvement in this release is for shortcuts of a different kind: keyboard shortcuts. On non-US layouts, shortcuts involving letters will mostly stay the same, but shortcuts with special characters will now be easier to type — and some that were previously impossible to use can now be typed for the first time!

Check out our updated keyboard page for your layout. Things cultured code login free can also look in the menus on Mac, or hold down Cmd on iPad. All these improvements are available now in Things ссылка на подробности. We hope you enjoy using Shortcuts across your devices and things cultured code login free forward to seeing what you build with it!

This is our big fall update for iOS Available now in Things 3. Try по этому адресу out: Open a to-do, tap in the notes field, tap again to bring up the menu, things cultured code login free activate Live Text. Now point your camera at some text and voila! It automagically appears in your to-do. Things has had outstanding support for external keyboards for a while. The app is fully navigable from your keyboard, and there are many powerful shortcuts.

Four great new features go hand in hand to ссылка на подробности your note-taking to a whole new level:. Bullet Lists 2. Things cultured code login free 3. Find in Text 4. When you open a to-do, your notes take center stage. While many of your notes will things cultured code login free be a line or two, some can grow quite long — with detailed plans, reference material, brainstorms, and so on.

The longer a note gets, the more important it becomes to have a way to structure it. Simply type – followed by a space. Indeed, but now they get the treatment they deserve:. To nest a list, simply insert spaces in front of a bullet. As many of you requested, you can now use Markdown to structure and style your notes. If you already know Markdown, go ahead and try it out. Things detects a wide range of commonly-used syntax and renders it in a things cultured code login free blend of proportional and fixed-width fonts.

It looks and feels great! Things will detect this and render the word in italics. If you remove the asterisks, it goes back to normal again. Here are a few more examples:.

Many people love Markdown, and you might end up liking it, too. To learn more, be sure to check out our Markdown Guide. On iOS, you can double-tap a word, then tap Aa and choose a style from the popover. Until now, things cultured code login free time you modified a note — say to insert or remove a few words — the entire note would be synced again across all your devices. With our new method, things cultured code login free the fragments of text you modify are synced. This drastically improves the speed and efficiency of the sync, and allows for smarter resolution of conflicts.

We hope you enjoy this update, and look forward to hearing what you think! Get it now for MaciPadand iPhone. The powerful new widgets that recently came to iOS are now available on your Mac, giving instant access to your перейти important lists.

You can add as many as you want. To set them up, swipe the Notification Center in from the right side of your screen. The default widget will show your Today list, but you can configure it to show any list you like: right-click the widget and choose Edit Things to flip it over.

This is useful if you want to focus on particular types of to-dos, such as Errands you need to run, Work items, and so on.

Before, you could only snooze an alert for 10 посмотреть больше, but now you can choose how long: 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or 1 hour. Perhaps best of all, the app no longer jumps to the foreground when you hit snooze! This update is available now for download on the App Store. We hope you enjoy it! October 25th, All Things Speed. On Mac, things cultured code login free can assign a вот ссылка shortcut, or use the new Shortcuts menu at the top of your screen to quickly get at your favorites.

Quickly run your favorite shortcuts from the menu bar on macOS Monterey. Привожу ссылку an Errand. Pack for Flight. Shop for Essentials. Save My Location. Show My Work Deadlines. Do Weekly Review. September 20th, Things for iOS It shows your to-dos for Today, Tomorrow, and the two days after посмотреть еще. It shows a single list, but in two columns so you can see more перейти на источник at a glance.

Stay on top of your schedule with the extra-large Up Next widget top. See more to-dos at a glance with the double-wide List widget bottom.

You can now change this to the currently-displayed list. You can also hide the button entirely. Custom Themes. If you have a black wallpaper, the new Black theme looks slick. Improved Notifications iOS 15 provides more ways to control your notifications and there are two improvements for Things: Announce Notifications. If you receive things cultured code login free text message while wearing headphones or driving in your car, Siri will read it to you. Time-Sensitive Notifications.

Great External Keyboard Support for iPad Things has had outstanding support for external keyboards for a while. Keyboard shortcuts are now neatly structured into menus. While in Split View, Things can now show if it has keyboard focus.

You can then navigate the options with your arrow keys. If your iPhone or iPad is locked and you swipe right to reveal your widgets, your to-dos are now redacted for privacy. Things now dims when you lower your wrist but your to-dos remain visible right. Four great new features go hand in hand to elevate your note-taking to a whole new level: 1.

Indeed, but now they get the treatment they deserve: Text that wraps to a new line is neatly indented. When you hit Return a new bullet is inserted; return again escapes the list. And you can now create nested lists!

Bullet lists are now perfectly structured and easy to use. Markdown As many of you requested, you can now use Markdown to structure and style your notes. Use colons to :: highlight :: text. Insert a hash at the beginning of a /29645.txt to make a Heading. Markdown and bullet lists are also great on iOS. It also comes with a beautiful new icon for your dock. The New Widgets The powerful new widgets that recently came to iOS are now available on your Mac, giving instant things cultured code login free to your most important lists.

Sharpen your focus with tag-filtered widgets. Rich Notifications Notifications are so much better now. Newer Posts.





Login to Comment You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment. Login. Register Today. New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full.

Things is the award-winning personal task manager that helps you achieve your goals. Check out our 15 day free trial of Things for Mac. The all-new Things Things is the award-winning personal task manager that helps you achieve your goals. Watch Introduction Video. For Mac macOS For iPad iPadOS Follow us on Twitter. Apple Apple Design Award. It is simple and easy to use, and it has a beautiful loign. While being powerful enough for even the most detailed and organized power user, it is also simple enough for the rest of us.

The developers of Things have finally found the perfect balance of easy use and robust features. The design team at Things cultured code login free Code have worked their magic all over the app, and every lobin bit and pixel has been redesigned and crafted to на этой странице. It was simply designed with the understanding that real people are going to be using it for real life.

What an amazing piece of software. Things on iPad and iPhone is one of the most tactile, fast-as-you-can-move apps around. Each animation is purposeful. Mainly, it is fun. To put stuff into, to rearrange. It is old. Things has been around for over ten years. I was glad to things cultured code login free it ten years ago, and I things cultured code login free glad to open it today. MacStories Best App Update.

