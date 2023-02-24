software products – Bing – Shopping – Join or Sign In

How to Get Microsoft Office for Free (or Under $50) | Tom’s Hardware

The cloud service option comes in two offerings. If you would be the only one using the apps and services, the “Microsoft Personal” plan is for you. On the other hand, if you want to share the subscription with family or friends, the “Microsoft Family” plan is for you.

Also, they can access the services on up to five devices at the same time. Regardless of your plan, you will access additional services, including the Microsoft Family Safety experience to manage screen time, app, and game usage, share location, monitor driving behavior for young drivers, and more.

Other premium features include Microsoft Editor for grammar checking and AI-based creative tools. For instance, “PowerPoint Presenter Coach” helps you practice presentations, and “Designer” enables you to create effective slide presentations.

You will also receive creative content like icons, fonts, stock photos, and premium templates that you can use in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The subscription also comes with access to the premium version of Outlook online, which includes everything on the free version, plus 50GB of storage, no ads, message encryption, and enhanced security.

You will also get special offers from many Microsoft partners as a subscriber. Some services bundled with Microsoft are available without a Microsoft account subscription.

However, you will only get limited functionalities that can be unlocked only with the paid subscription. When you choose one of the subscriptions, you should get the yearly plan to save money, plus you do not have to worry about payments throughout the year. The company also offers the service at no extra cost using a valid school email address if you are a student or teacher.

Windows 7 is no longer supported, so you will need to upgrade to Windows 11 or at least upgrade to Windows 10 to install the apps. Microsoft Office refers to the standalone version of the apps that you can own forever after a one-time purchase.

The standalone version of Office also referred to as the “on-premises” or “perpetual” version allows you to install and update the apps on one computer.

However, you cannot upgrade to the next version. In other words, it’s possible to continue using the apps through their lifecycle usually five years and beyond without updates. When the time comes to upgrade, you will have to purchase a new product license again.

However, they include only a limited scope of features, and it does not have the same benefits available with a Microsoft subscription. For example, you won’t find cloud and AI-based features or services like the premium version of “Outlook. Another advantage of Office is that you can continue to use the apps without an internet connection. Although you can also use the apps with a Microsoft subscription without a connection, you will need to get online every 31 days to reactivate.

Otherwise, the apps will switch to the reduced functionality mode, which only gives you view and print access to the documents. The standalone suite of apps was designed for commercial customers with volume licenses who aren’t ready for cloud apps and have specific requirements to use the apps on-premise. However, anyone who is not prepared for a subscription-based service can purchase this offering. Anyone can purchase Office , but this version has been designed for certain commercial customers.

For home users, this option makes sense only if you do not mind the upfront cost and want a more traditional experience. Microsoft includes everything you know in Office , including best-in-class Office apps, intelligent cloud services, and advanced security. Microsoft certainly took its time to give us a new standalone Office package as it’s moved its focus to the Microsoft subscription service nowadays. But if you want a modern version of Office with just a simple one-time fee, this is the way to go.

You don’t get the fancier cloud-based features and multi-device support that you do with Microsoft , but this can work out much cheaper in the long run. It still comes with all the essential Office apps that are suitable for most users’ needs: Word opens in new tab , Excel opens in new tab , PowerPoint opens in new tab , Outlook opens in new tab , Access opens in new tab , Publisher opens in new tab , and OneNote.

Got a laptop with no operating system? Here’s where you can buy Windows 10 to go with your Microsoft Office purchase. You might also want to check out how to download and use Microsoft Word for free if you’d rather not hand over any cash.

For other devices, do take a look at the best MacBook deals going right now for the cheapest prices on Apple devices today. You can use Office on your tablet, too, so why not shop the iPad deals available today? Although paying only one time might seem to be a better option, the Microsoft subscription option has its advantages.

You can install the suite only on one laptop, tablet or other PC. Furthermore, active Office subscribers get the future versions of the productivity suite automatically and free of charge, while Office Home and Student users are stuck with their purchased edition. The suite is additionally available in form of various business- and enterprise-oriented editions. Is anyone familiar with Plaza Software?

No coupon codes I know of so far. Microsoft Office Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are usually instant savings, without coupon codes required. What about the free online version of Microsoft word. I have tried it, but have a really hard time sending stuff to people?

Then just follow their step by step process. No coupon codes so far, Microsoft Office deals are usually instant off type.

