Sismo de 4.0 sacude California las primeras horas del domingo

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 4.0 quake about 3 miles southeast of Ontario at 3:51 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/FTVcHlDz7X @Cal_OES @ReadyLACounty @USGS_Quakes @CAGeoSurvey @ListosCA pic.twitter.com/ZS41K0aQn3

— USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) October 6, 2024