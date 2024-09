Se forma otra tormenta ‘Isaac’ y pronostican lo peor

This morning, @NOAA‘s #GOESEast 🛰️ is closely tracking newly-formed Tropical Storm #Isaac in the Atlantic, Hurricane #Helene in the Gulf, and Hurricane #John in the eastern Pacific. A disturbance near western Africa also has a high chance of becoming a cyclone.

Stay updated:… pic.twitter.com/8BCYBJ3pPW

— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 26, 2024