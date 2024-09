Saldo mortal tras tiroteo masivo a las afueras de Pittsburgh

BREAKING: One man is dead and two men are injured after a shooting in Clairton this morning.

Police say the man who died drove away from the scene after being shot and crashed his car here, down the road on State St.

The two others were shot in the leg and the arm.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/mGwe0zgttX

— Chilekasi Adele (@CAdeleTV) September 1, 2024