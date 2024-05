Confirman pronóstico meteorológico «peligroso» para el noreste de Ohio

Partly to mostly cloudy nearing midday. Some light rain in Fulton, Lucas, and northern Wood County. Current temperatures range from 59°F at Port Clinton to 72°F in Kenton. #NWOhioWx #OHwx #weather pic.twitter.com/tgbQ5Rnvbu

— NW Ohio Wx (@NWOhioWeather) May 3, 2024