El huracán Beryl afectará a varias partes de Estados Unidos

#Beryl was on a beeline to scrape the southern coast of Jamaica this morning, on track for the Yucatan Peninsula as a weakened hurricane by late Thursday night. After weakening to a tropical storm, Beryl may restrengthen to a hurricane in the southwest Gulf. Be ready. #rgv pic.twitter.com/uEB0fiOE4Y

— NWS Brownsville (@NWSBrownsville) July 3, 2024