La tormenta tropical Debby sigue su paso hacia el estado de Florida y continúa la alerta

5 am EDT: Tropical Storm #Debby strengthening, expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend Monday morning. Significant impacts expected across much of the southeast U.S. Here are the Key Messages. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for details. pic.twitter.com/tA1LowuROo

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 4, 2024