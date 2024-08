Dan noticia de Ernesto y revelan si podría convertirse en un huracán

Tropical Storm #Ernesto strengthens as it passes just south of St. Kitts and Nevis at 11am AST Tuesday. Hurricane Watches have been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. The biggest threat is flooding & mudslides from heavy rain. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/XdfHfeac2t

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 13, 2024