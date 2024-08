Reportan una explosión que arrasó con una casa en Maryland

Update on apparent house explosion. Volunteer Firefighters continue to search for victims. No current public threat. @HarfordCoDES Special Operations is responding with special equipment to search the rubble.

Media staging is Abingdon Library 2510 South Tollgate Road, Abingdon. https://t.co/B7srld2j6N pic.twitter.com/H6g08Iwjwb

— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) August 11, 2024