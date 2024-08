Confirman el choque de dos trenes en Colorado y revelan el saldo que dejó

The @BNSFRailway has now taken the lead on the train wreck that happened last night. This will be our last update until road closures are lifted:

The following roads will likely be closed/affected for a few hours up to the next few days. Please take alternative routes to avoid:… pic.twitter.com/gY6GL2PGvW

— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) August 23, 2024