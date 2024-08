Reportan cuatro heridos tras tiroteo en la Universidad Estatal de Virginia y la policía tiene varios sospechosos

Four people were shot on Virginia State University’s campus Wednesday in the early hours. According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at 12:36 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting outside the university’s Daniel Gymnasium.https://t.co/Rw77d8OYQb pic.twitter.com/uRuAVb25Js

— KGET 17 News (@KGETnews) August 14, 2024