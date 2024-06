Reportan tirador activo cerca del mall de Hamilton Place, en Tennessee

https://t.co/WlmBcBjhmv

Potential Active Shooter Situation Near Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga. An incident is unfolding at an office building behind the Cheesecake Factory. Chattanooga police are on the scene and are requesting that people avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dbBpn9dLVA

— Channel3 Now (@channel3nownews) June 24, 2024