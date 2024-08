Tres personas terminan hospitalizadas tras ser apuñaladas y recibir balazos en casino de Las Vegas

Update: 2 Red Rock Casino employees were stabbed by a suspect — possibly a casino customer — in the resort just after 1 am last night. Security quickly shot the suspect. All 3 have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/zGEEao3J9p pic.twitter.com/mmNOBTCzMm

— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) August 3, 2024