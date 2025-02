Reportan tirador activo en el centro comercial Opry Mills de Nashville

🚨🇺🇸 ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION AT NASHVILLE MALL

Authorities have locked down Opry Mills Mall after reports of gunfire.

The shoppers were urged to shelter in place as police secured the entire area.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on-site.

No word on injuries at this… pic.twitter.com/k1ggvkHPzf

— Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) February 1, 2025