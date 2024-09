Reportan dos muertos y cuatro heridos después de que un hombre atravesó con su coche el patio de un restaurante en Minnesota

Two people were killed, and three others were injured when a man drove into the outdoor patio area of Park Tavern in St. Louis Park on Sunday evening — the driver has been arrested on probable cause for criminal vehicular homicide.

