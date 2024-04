Cocco Candy y KGR Distribution retiran del mercado caramelos por riesgo de asfixia

🚨🚨 Parents🚨🚨

If your kid has one of these, throw them away immediately. Unfortunately, a 7 yr old girl has already passed from choking on the candy.

It’s called Rolling Candy, made by Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution. pic.twitter.com/3htBm0gwQK

