Este jueves ejecutarán a Richard Rojem Jr., por el asesinato de una niña en Oklahoma

EXECUTION DAY! Yesterday the state or TX executed Ramiro Gonzales. Today, the state of OK intends to execute #RichardRojem, a man who has always maintained his innocence.https://t.co/gMfmCadLk2

There is no justice in the death penalty, just revenge.#StopExecutionsOklahoma pic.twitter.com/fsBZWlsDcZ

— Karine Omry (@KarineOmry) June 27, 2024