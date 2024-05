Reportan el hallazgo de la quinta víctima del accidente en el puerto de Baltimore

#BREAKING: Another body recovered at the site of the Key Bridge crash/collapse.

The victim is identified as 49-year-old Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez of Glen Burnie, after his body was found inside a red truck.

5 of the 6 victims have now been recovered @wjz pic.twitter.com/VxkwsaqW03

