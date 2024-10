¡Apagón masivo! Cuba se queda en tinieblas en pleno viernes

🚨 #BREAKING: Cuba’s power grid fails, plunging country into darkness. The ministry said “the failure” of the Antonio Guiteras Power Plant caused “the total disconnection of the National Electrical System” from 11 a.m. ET on Friday.#Cuba pic.twitter.com/qsnJs1U1qg

— American Patriot 🇺🇸 (@PatriotJohnDoe) October 18, 2024