Redada de ICE en Newark desata temor entre inmigrantes y críticas del alcalde

Today, ICE carried out an unconstitutional raid in Newark, detaining lawful U.S. citizens, including a veteran who served our country, without a warrant. This is a flagrant violation of New Jersey’s laws, our residents’ rights, and the Constitution.

— Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) January 24, 2025