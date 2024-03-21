Lo Último Entretenimiento Podcasts Sport Clima Dinero
Recursos Electorales Michigan

Michigan recursos electorales: infórmese sobre los plazos de inscripción, dónde votar, cómo votar, por correo o en persona
Por 
MICHIGAN

Registration deadlines: Online or mail-in registrations must be received or postmarked by the 15th day before Election Day.

You can also register in person at your municipal clerk’s office until Election Day.

Where do I vote? https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index

How can I vote? Any registered voter in Michigan can vote absentee by mail or in person at their municipal clerk’s office, no excuse needed.

To request an absentee ballot, use the online or PDF form available on the Secretary of State’s website. The request must be received by your local election official by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day.

If already registered, you can vote absentee in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Voters with disabilities can request electronic transmission of mail ballots.

Completed absentee ballots must reach the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Return your ballot by mail, in person at the clerk’s office, or via a drop box.

On Election Day, polling sites are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If in line by closing, you can vote.

Official election website: https://www.michigan.gov/sos/elections

