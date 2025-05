¿Quién es Elías Rodríguez? El filólogo acusado de asesinar a dos empleados de la embajada israelí

Elias Rodriguez was arrested outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., for fatally shooting two Israeli embassy staff members, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim. Rodriguez chanted “Free Palestine” during his detention. WATCH 👇 https://t.co/9jIpZHe0cB pic.twitter.com/ueoXQ1xm7y

— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) May 22, 2025