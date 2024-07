Hallan a menor de cuatro años sin vida y un bebé gateando cerca de la carretera; la madre fue arrestada

1-Year-Old Found Alive After 2 Days in Ditch, 4-Year-Old Brother Dead Nearby: Sheriff https://t.co/fd8gB9eu5b via @Toofab

Aaliyah N. Jack, 25, was later found at a train station in Mississippi and picked up by the Meridian Police Department.

— B Gallagher (@Gally66kg) July 10, 2024