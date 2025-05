Polémica en EE.UU. por ejecución fallida: reo agonizó casi un minuto tras fusilamiento

Poor murderer had to suffer for 75 seconds after being executed by firing squad.

I wonder how long 29 year old store clerk Christopher Boggs had to suffer after Mikal Deen Mahdi shot him?

I wonder how long Captain James Edward Myers had to suffer after being shot by him while… pic.twitter.com/VwQGEsZVFE

