Pena máxima para conductor ebrio que atropelló a dos oficiales en Nevada

Jemarcus Williams received the maximum sentence Tuesday of 16 to 40 years for two counts of DUI resulting in death of state Trooper Sgt. Michael Abbate, who joined the agency in 2013, and Trooper Alberto Felix, who joined in 2019 after service in the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/XFr0pjKKkQ

