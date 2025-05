Padre mata a su hijo de 12 años con un bate de béisbol en Connecticut

https://t.co/0h9pMor6UI

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., 52, charged with murder with special circumstances after beating his 12-year-old son to death with a baseball bat for being disrespectful. He alsi pushed his teenage daughter down the stairs. 😡 His bond is $3 million. pic.twitter.com/qIq6rcAI04

— Anne Vitasek (@annvtsk) May 4, 2025