Official HP® Drivers and Software Download | HP® Customer Support – Features of Windows 10 Home Edition ISO

Find the right fit for your needs. Check out our list of product offerings to see which Windows 10 version checks all of your boxes. Windows 10 changes the game for security by protecting user identities, devices and information with a comprehensive solution driven by intelligence that only Microsoft offers. Expand All Collapse All. Using facial recognition, a fingerprint, or PIN, Windows Hello is a fast, secure harga windows 10 home free download password-free way to unlock your compatible Windows devices.

Device encryption is available on a wide range of Windows devices and helps protect your data by encrypting it. If you turn on device encryption, only authorised individuals will be able to access your device and data. Your Windows device comes with comprehensive, built-in security features, including firewall and internet protections to help safeguard against viruses, malware and ransomware.

Secure Boot helps prevent malicious software applications and unauthorised operating systems from loading during the system start-up process. If your device is lost or stolen, BitLocker and BitLocker To Go put everything on lockdown, so no one else can access your systems or data. WIP helps to protect against potential data leakage without otherwise interfering with the employee experience.

WIP also helps to protect enterprise apps and data against accidental data leaks on enterprise-owned devices and personal devices that employees bring to work, without requiring changes to your environment or other apps. Windows Defender Antivirus uses the power of the cloud, wide optics, machine learning and behaviour analysis to protect your devices from emerging, sophisticated threats. Windows 10 comes with automatic updates enabled, which means you get all the latest features at no extra cost.

Take notes, draw, doodle, edit and create. Improve what you do with a digital pen. Get faster browsing and better battery life across your devices with Microsoft Edge, the browser built for Windows All you have to do is ask Cortana.

Extend battery life by limiting background activity and push notifications. Free up time and your hands by talking to your computer. Get information and reminders or listen to music and manage your emails and calendar. Built-in security, productivity and management features save you time, money and hassle. Windows 10 mobile device management MDM provides an alternative to traditional PC management processes: you can transition to cloud based management at your own pace.

Manage PCs, user accounts and groups, and get easy access to files and printers when you pair Windows 10 Pro with Windows Server. Your one place to find, manage and distribute apps to Windows 10 devices in volume. With Assigned Access, Windows 10 Pro devices run different applications depending on the user and keep individual identities separate and secured.

With Dynamic Provisioning you can take a new PC out of the box, turn it on, and transform it into a productive organisation device, with minimal time and effort. Windows Update for Business can help businesses reduce management costs, provide control over update deployments, enable more efficient delivery of updates, and provide access to the latest innovations from Microsoft.

Configure a device in kiosk mode in a very simple way. You can do this locally on the device or remotely using Mobile Device Management. The shared log-on works on PCs, tablets and phones harga windows 10 home free download minimal IT involvement.

Edit photos and spice up presentations. Windows 10 has the apps you need to get in touch with your creative side. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more—get everything you need to create and present your ideas with an Microsoft subscription.

Scribble down a headline, draw a chart, add bullet points—design an entire presentation with a digital pen. And on new Windows 10 touchscreen computers, you can zoom, scroll and sign documents with the touch of a finger. The new Photos app makes it fun and easy to enhance your digital memories.

Use Sticky Notes and type, ink or add a picture to save ideas, thoughts, lists, appointments and more—so you don’t miss a thing! Windows 10 has apps and features to help you have fun and get more done with less hassle. Scroll through time to find documents and websites. Log into your Windows devices three times faster by using your face or fingerprint. Windows 10 features are best experienced on a modern PC.

Requires specialised hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IR sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices. Compare Windows 10 Home vs. Pro Find the right fit for your needs. Windows Security Windows 10 changes the game for security by protecting user identities, devices and information with a comprehensive solution driven by intelligence that only Microsoft offers.

Device encryption 2 Device encryption is available on a wide range of Windows harga windows 10 home free download and helps protect your data by encrypting it. Firewall and network protection Your Windows device comes with comprehensive, built-in security features, including firewall and internet protections to help safeguard against viruses, malware and ransomware. Secure Boot Secure Boot helps prevent malicious software applications harga windows 10 home free download unauthorised operating systems from loading during the system start-up process.

BitLocker device encryption 3 If your device is lost or stolen, BitLocker and BitLocker To Go put everything on lockdown, so no one else can access your systems or data. Windows Defender Antivirus Windows Defender Antivirus uses the power of the harga windows 10 home free download, wide optics, machine learning and behaviour analysis to protect your devices from emerging, sophisticated threats.

Windows Fundamentals Windows 10 comes with automatic updates enabled, which means you get all the latest features at no extra cost. Microsoft Edge Get faster browsing 7 8 and better battery life 8 9 across your devices with Microsoft Edge, the browser built for Windows Cortana 10 All you have to do harga windows 10 home free download ask Cortana.

Battery saver mode Extend battery life by limiting background activity and push notifications. Voice Free up time and your hands by talking to your computer. Business Management and Deployment Built-in security, productivity and management features save you time, money and hassle. Business—Management and Deployment Feature Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Pro Mobile device management 14 Windows 10 mobile device management MDM provides an alternative to traditional PC management processes: you can transition to cloud based management at your own pace.

Microsoft Store for Business 16 Your one place to find, working key 2007 microsoft office professional free product and distribute apps to Windows 10 devices in volume. Assigned Access With Assigned Access, Harga windows 10 home free download 10 Pro devices run different applications depending on the user and keep individual identities separate and secured. Dynamic Provisioning With Dynamic Provisioning you can take a new PC out of the box, turn it on, and transform it into a productive organisation device, with minimal time and effort.

Windows Update for Business Windows Update for Business can help businesses reduce management costs, provide control over update deployments, enable more efficient delivery of updates, and provide access to the latest innovations from Microsoft. Kiosk mode set-up Configure a device in kiosk mode in a very simple way.

Go ahead, get creative Edit photos and spice up presentations. Microsoft Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more—get everything you need to create and present your ideas with an Microsoft subscription. Digital pen and touch Scribble down a headline, draw a chart, add bullet points—design an entire presentation with a digital pen. Learn more. Photos The new Photos app makes it fun and easy to enhance your digital memories. Quickly capture your thoughts, tasks and reminders Use Sticky Notes and type, ink or add a picture to save ideas, thoughts, lists, appointments and more—so you don’t miss a thing!

More efficiencies, less energy Windows 10 has apps and features to help you have fun and get more done with less hassle. Timeline Scroll through time to find documents and websites. Pen and touch Interact with your Windows 10 computer in new ways. Windows Hello Log into your Windows devices three times faster by using your face or fingerprint. Gaming Windows 10 is built for the games you love.

Windows 10 Pro (Download). Microsoft. Get all the features of Windows 10 Home operating system plus Remote Desktop, Windows Information Protection*. Windows 11 has all the power and security of Windows 10, with a redesigned and updated look. Download the program and begin your home.





Windows 10 Home Unduh. Daftar keinginan. Tambahkan ke keranjang. Windows baru akan segera hadir! Pelajari selengkapnya. Windows 10 Home. Microsoft has released these editions, particularly for some fields. Download bit. Check download requirements before you start downloading process. Follow these requirements strictly to avoid errors in downloading. If the above method is not easy for you, use a third-party tool for this purpose.

Just download the tool and follow a few click to create a bootable USB. The tool is known as Rufus. Windows 10 Home is a great combo of Windows 8 and Windows 7. Several features are improved and many new apps and settings are a part of Windows 10 Home. Faster startup saves your time. The Windows 10 Startup is incredibly faster now. It can boot, reboot, hibernate and sleep within a few seconds.

Cortana has improved performance now. The categorized search is faster and more accurate now. You can search your desired documents, media files and apps from web and from the system quickly. More powerful Microsoft Edge is a part of Windows Your browsing is even more protected now. Your data and system are protected from unauthorized access.

The protection shield protects your data from malicious software while you are browsing. The desktop, apps, icons and taskbar is customizable in Windows 10 Home. Windows Defender and Firewall are more protective and powerful.

Your system is safe from the access of malicious software while downloading something.

