Niño de 12 años queda solo tras el arresto de su padre por ICE.

Time and again, criminal aliens prey on their own communities with sanctuary policies, knowing they’re free to commit crimes without repercussion. ICE & its partners @FBI @DEAHQ @CBP @ATFHQ & @USMarshalsHQ are in Aurora, Colo., today to remove this very real public safety threat. pic.twitter.com/L0KtxySl0f

— ERO Denver (@ERODenver) February 5, 2025