Niña estadounidense con cáncer cerebral es deportada a México.

Maria and Juan’s children are U.S. citizens. Their daughter had a brain tumor. Their son has a heart condition.

They were forced out of the country, cutting their children off from critical medical care.

Demand their reunification. Sign now: https://t.co/yui1S8yvMY

#TCRP pic.twitter.com/JRMoaoSv8u

— Texas Civil Rights Project (@TXCivilRights) March 12, 2025