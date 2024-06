¡Dan veredicto! Expolicía de Nueva York recibe condena por el asesinato de inmigrantes mexicanos

⚠️🇺🇸#BREAKING: Ex-Police officer Nicholas Tartaglione was sentenced to 4 consecutive life terms in prison for a quadruple murder and kidnapping in Westchester County, New York.

He was convicted in federal court for killing four men during a drug deal eight years ago.

— Red Alert (@AlertsOnX) June 10, 2024